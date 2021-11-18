Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Administration Orders Magisterial Probe Into Hyderpora Encounter

The security operation at Hyderpora killed two civilians, Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul. The magisterial probe was ordered amidst protests by the family members of three of the four persons killed.

J&K: Administration Orders Magisterial Probe Into Hyderpora Encounter
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

J&K: Administration Orders Magisterial Probe Into Hyderpora Encounter
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T12:54:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 12:54 pm

In a bid to investigate the Hyderpora encounter that, according to police,  have killed two terrorists and two terror associates, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday ordered a magisterial probe into it.

"A magisterial inquiry by officer of ADM rank has been ordered in Hyderpora encounter. Govt will take suitable action as soon as report is submitted in a time-bound manner. JK admin reiterates commitment of protecting lives of innocent civilians & it will ensure there is no injustice," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a tweet.

The magisterial probe was ordered amidst protests by the family members of three of the four persons killed in the encounter on Monday.

The family members of Mohammad Altaf Bhat (the building owner), Mudasir Gul (a tenant) and Amir Magray (Gul's office boy) have been protesting against the killings, which they have described as cold-blooded murder.

They have demanded that the bodies of the deceased be handed over to them for the last rites.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

All the four persons killed in the encounter were buried in the Handwara area of Kupwara district. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir Security Operations Magesterial probe National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Vir Das Joins Array Of Artists Censored In Madhya Pradesh By Narottam Mishra

Vir Das Joins Array Of Artists Censored In Madhya Pradesh By Narottam Mishra

Most Important Ingredient Of Sexual Assault Is Intent, Not Skin To Skin Contact: Supreme Court

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Arrives In Singapore For Three Day Visit

UP Man Killed In Celebratory Firing At 'Tilkak' Ceremony In Etawah

Only 7.15% Online RTI Applications Filed By Women In 8 Years: Right To Information Request Reveals

Covid-19: India Logs 11,919 Fresh Cases, 470 More Fatalities

Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Skin To Skin Contact Judgement

Delhi Air Pollution: Covid-19 Recovering Patients At Greater Risk Of Lung Disease, Experts Suggest Ways To Stay Safe

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

Arunachal Govt Announces Education Reforms, Closes 400 Zero Enrolment Schools

Arunachal Govt Announces Education Reforms, Closes 400 Zero Enrolment Schools

Delhi Pollution: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory As Delhi Bans Entry Of Goods Vehicles

Delhi Pollution: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory As Delhi Bans Entry Of Goods Vehicles

Read More from Outlook

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

India's Biggest IPO, Paytm, Down 20% Within Hours Of Listing

Outlook Business Team / The stock opened at Rs 1,950 on the National Stock Exchange and the listing price on the Bombay Stock Exchange was Rs 1,955, against the issue price of Rs 2,150.

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

J&K: Police Evicts Relatives From Protest Site Instead Of Returning Bodies Of Deceased Businessmen

Naseer Ganai / The policemen brought the police truck closer to the family members and forced them into it as the mourners continued with their protest in freezing subzero temperature of Kashmir.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included two players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa in his Dream 11 T20 World Cup 2021 shortlist.

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

PM Modi Proposes 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' At 82nd Conference Of Presiding Officers In Shimla

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri demanded the framing of clear rules for assembly speakers against attending poll campaigns and party meetings.

Advertisement