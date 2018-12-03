﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Jingling Sound Of Anklets Can Distracts Boys', Says TN Education Minister

Minister KA Sengottaiyan made this remark while responding to reports whether the School Education Department had banned girl students from wearing anklets and flowers.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 December 2018
File Photo
2018-12-03T14:20:04+0530

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan’s remarks during a recent visit to his assembly constituency to distribute free cycles to school students has left many bewildered.

Sengottaiyan said that “jingling sound of anklets distracts boys,” in response to reports that girl students in state-run schools were prohibited from wearing anklets and flowers.

When asked if the Department had made an announcement to this effect, he was not aware of any such development.

He, however, went on to provide an explanation for the reported ban.

“When someone wears rings and complains that it has gone missing, it will create a mental bitterness about who has stolen them. When anklets are worn and the jingling sound is heard, there could be a difference in the studies of boy students. There is no objection to any girl students wearing flowers though,” The News Minute quoted Sengottaiyan as saying.

There has been no official response from the school department yet.

