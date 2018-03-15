Jammu & Kashmir Is Going Through State Of Instability And Chaos, Says Omar Abdullah

National Conference Working President Omar Abdullah on Thursday described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as "the ensuing state of instability and chaos." He said it was a matter of serious concern and should be taken seriously as the consequences of indifference and callousness would be disastrous.

Addressing the party’s meeting in Srinagar, Omar alleged governance instability, policy inconsistency and the deteriorating law and order situation in the State were all reminders of how the slogan of ‘change’ raised by the present ruling alliance had proven to be a hoax.

He said continued polarization in the State where the powers that be were toying with the State’s amity and brotherhood for their own respective political goals is of serious concern.

The National Conference working president said, "The current atmosphere of despondency, doom and anxiety in the Valley was alienating the youth in the absence of constructive and reconciliatory politics."

Omar said, "The brazen patronage to nepotism, corruption and backdoor entries was an assault on the dignity of hardworking and educated youth who have been rendered hopeless and cynical as the kith and kin of leaders of the ruling dispensation were being given plump government jobs through the proverbial backdoor."

Referring to two cabinet ministers of the BJP attending a rally of Hindu Ekta Manch, which was formed after an arrest of SPO in case of rape and murder of eight year old girl, Omar said it was painful and agonizing that Cabinet Ministers of the State openly attended divisive events and marches that are being held to save the culprits of the heinous Kathua rape and murder case.

Omar said the Chief Minister is answerable for allowing her Cabinet Colleagues to ridicule the law of the land and cast aspersions on the State’s Police, its objectivity, and its investigative abilities. Manch is seeking release of the rape accused and demanding that the case be transferred to the CBI. The case is presently handled by the Crime Branch of the State police.