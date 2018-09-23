﻿
The A320 aircraft, which landed from Kolkata in the evening, was towed away as there were some issues with the nose steering wheel.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-09-23T18:41:10+0530

It's turning out to be one tough week for IndiGo Airlines at Chennai. Two days after a bus belonging to the airlines caught fire at Chennai airport, a plane suffered hydraulic system problems after landing.

Agency reports claimed that an IndiGo plane suffered hydraulic system problems after landing at Chennai airport on September 22.

The A320 aircraft, which landed from Kolkata in the evening, was towed away as there were some issues with the nose steering wheel.

A Chennai airport official said the IndiGo flight faced some hydraulic system issues but had landed safely.

An IndiGo spokesperson said the flight 6E 3326 had no engine related occurrence.

"After landing, one of the 3 hydraulic systems was inoperative (affecting the steering wheel).

"As per standard operating procedure the aircraft was towed to the parking bay," the spokesperson said.

The number of passengers in the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

On Thursday, a bus belonging to the airlines caught fire at the airport while ferrying passengers of a domestic inbound evening flight.

The bus caught fire as it was nearing the arrival point with about 50 passengers on board.

No one was injured in the incident as the blaze was put out immediately by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

