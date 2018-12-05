India's Tour Of Australia, 1st Test: Live Streaming, Playing XIs, When And Where To Watch The Border-Gavaskar Series Opener Live

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts early Thursday morning. For the first time, India will start a Test series Down Under as the favourites with Australia missing the services of their two top players, Steve Smith and David Warner, thanks to their roles in the infamous ball-tampering controversy earlier this year in South Africa.

On the eve of the match, India have announced a 12-member squad with flambouyant Rohit Sharma getting his name on the list. The limited-overs specialist, who missed the Test series in England and against the West Indies at home is likely to get the nod ahead of Hanuma Vihari.

Australia, however, have named the playing XI with opening batsman Marcus Harris all set to make his debut.

India have never won a Test series in Australia. The closest they came to achieving it was in the 2002-04 series.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 1st Test

Date: December 6 to 10

Time: 5:30 AM IST (10:30 Local time)

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

TV Guide: TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI)

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah