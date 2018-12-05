﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India's Tour Of Australia, 1st Test: Live Streaming, Playing XIs, When And Where To Watch The Border-Gavaskar Series Opener Live

India's Tour Of Australia, 1st Test: Live Streaming, Playing XIs, When And Where To Watch The Border-Gavaskar Series Opener Live

India have never won a Test series in Australia. The closest they came to achieving it was in the 2002-04 series.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 December 2018
India's Tour Of Australia, 1st Test: Live Streaming, Playing XIs, When And Where To Watch The Border-Gavaskar Series Opener Live
India's Tour Of Australia, 1st Test: Live Streaming, Playing XIs, When And Where To Watch The Border-Gavaskar Series Opener Live
outlookindia.com
2018-12-05T16:27:15+0530
Related Stories

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts early Thursday morning. For the first time, India will start a Test series Down Under as the favourites with Australia missing the services of their two top players, Steve Smith and David Warner, thanks to their roles in the infamous ball-tampering controversy earlier this year in South Africa.

On the eve of the match, India have announced a 12-member squad with flambouyant Rohit Sharma getting his name on the list. The limited-overs specialist, who missed the Test series in England and against the West Indies at home is likely to get the nod ahead of Hanuma Vihari.

Australia, however, have named the playing XI with opening batsman Marcus Harris all set to make his debut.

India have never won a Test series in Australia. The closest they came to achieving it was in the 2002-04 series.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 1st Test
Date: December 6 to 10
Time: 5:30 AM IST (10:30 Local time)
Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

TV Guide: TV Guide: Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI)
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Tim Paine Adelaide, Australia India's Tour Of Australia Cricket India vs Australia Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US Portal Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Modern Day Scam Artist', Sparks Outrage
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters