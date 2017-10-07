The Website
10 July 2017

India Will Never Get Bogged Down By Such Cowardly Attacks: PM Modi On Kashmir Terror Attack

Outlook Web Bureau
FILE PHOTO/PTI

Condemning the attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir's Anantnag, Prime minister Narendra Modi has said that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his grief and assured all possible assistance.

"My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

 Seven Amarnath pilgrims, five of them women, were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag, the police said.

At 8.20 pm today, the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, an official said. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added.
A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred.

"In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured," the official said.

The bus had come from Sonamarg. The pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine.

The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.

