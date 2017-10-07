India Will Never Get Bogged Down By Such Cowardly Attacks: PM Modi On Kashmir Terror Attack

Condemning the attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir's Anantnag, Prime minister Narendra Modi has said that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his grief and assured all possible assistance.

"My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured," he tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

I have spoken to the Governor and Chief Minister of J&K and assured all possible assistance required. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2017

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, five of them women, were killed in a militant attack in Anantnag, the police said.

Advertisement opens in new window

At 8.20 pm today, the militants attacked an armoured car of the police, an official said. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added.

A bus carrying yatris was on the highway when the incident occurred.

"In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured," the official said.

The bus had come from Sonamarg. The pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine.

The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.