Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni managed only 20 runs in India's grand total of 321/6 in the second ODI against the West Indies at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman once again failed to score big, but he did manage to hit a vintage six, the old Doni way.

He mistimed the shot, but the ball still sailed over the boundary, giving Dhoni the only boundary of the match. After launching the ball into the sky, Dhoni presented a never-before-seen expression even as Virat Kohli approached him for some between-deliveries discussion.

India rode on Virat Kohli's 37th ODI hundred to post a 322-run target. India won the first match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.