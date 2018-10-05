India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Sublime Virat Kohli Hits 24th Hundred As India Continue To Plunder Runs

Captain Virat Kohli completed his 24th hundred during first hour's session on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies at Rajkot on Friday.

Continuing from his overnight score of 72, the 29-year-old reached the 100-run mark with a four off the second ball of the 107th over, bowled by Devendra Bishoo.

In the process, he also went past 3000-run mark at home. This is his 17th hundred as the captain of India, and second against the Windies.

This is his fourth Test hundred, after 153 against South Africa at Centurion, 149 against England vs Birmingham and 103 vs England at Nottingham.

His partner Rishab Pant continued to belligerently attack the Windies bowlers and was batting at 88.

The duo have posted 128 runs from 140 balls for the fifth wicket, with the majority runs coming from the blade of Pant.

India have scored 64 runs in the last 10 overs, and are 465/4 after 107 overs.

Yesterday, India posted 364/4 after 89 overs with Prithvi Shaw hitting a brilliant 134 to become the youngest ever Indian batsman to hit a century on debut.

The teenager stitched a 206-run second-wicket stand with local boy Cheteswhar Pujara, who made 86. Ajinkya Rahane contributed with 41 runs, while opener Lokesh Rahul failed to open his account.