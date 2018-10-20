﻿
IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: India Announce 12-Man Squad, Rishabh Pant To Make Debut In Guwahati

The 20-year-old was picked for the first two matches after his stellar form in the just concluded two-match Test series, which India won 2-0. In the series, he scored identical scores of 92 at Rajkot and Hyderabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: India Announce 12-Man Squad, Rishabh Pant To Make Debut In Guwahati
IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: India Announce 12-Man Squad, Rishabh Pant To Make Debut In Guwahati
Rishabh Pant is certain to make his ODI debut in the first match against the West Indies at Guwahati on Sunday. The fast rising wicketkeeper-batsman was named in the 12-man Indian squad on the eve of the match Saturday.

The 20-year-old was picked for the first two matches after his stellar form in the just concluded two-match Test series, which India won 2-0. In the series, he scored identical scores of 92 at Rajkot and Hyderabad.

The Delhi player will play purely as a batsman with Mahendra Singh Dhoni donning the gloves. But Pant, who's already been annointed as the successor to ageing Dhoni, will get hands on learning from the former India captain by being there on the field, beside the legend.

Also, giving Pant playing time might well be a part of a transition between the two wicketkeepers considering the fact that the 2019 World Cup is mere eight months away. India will not risk sticking to a legend, who has failed to replicate his famed finishing acts in recent past.

India's starting XI in Sunday's match is also all but confirmed. The only contentious area is in the pace department. Indian camp has put three names there – Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed.

Yadav was a late replacement for injured Shardul Thakur, who lasted just 10 balls in his debut Test match.

So, Yadav might not get the nod.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will open, with skipper Virat Kohli coming at first down. Ambati Rayudu, Pant and Dhoni will bat as the pure batsmen, ahead of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja will share bowling responsibility with spin partners Kuldeep Yadav and Yujvendra Chahal. Pace department will be handled by Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed/Umesh Yadav.

India XII:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yujvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed

