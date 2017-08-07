The Website
07 August 2017 Last Updated at 10:06 am National

India Stands For 'Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians,' Says VP-Elect Naidu

Naidu, who even has a parody handle which goes by @VenkronyNaidu, defeated the opposition's nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by a wide margin in the August 5 election.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo-PTI
outlookindia.com
2017-08-07T10:14:07+0530

Staying true to his love for acronyms, Vice President elect M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that India stands for 'Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians'.

"India stands for: Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians, equally well. This is the mission for India," he said after being felicitated here for winning the vice-presidential poll.

Naidu, who even has a parody handle which goes by @VenkronyNaidu, defeated the opposition's nominee Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by a wide margin in the August 5 election.

The vice president elect said he has the highest respect for Karnataka, for it had given him an opportunity to serve the country as a Rajya Sabha member for three terms.

He also spoke about Indian democracy's might of making a person from a farmer's family as vice president.

Naidu said he would be very keen to make the Rajya Sabha proceedings meaningful in his capacity as its chairman.

With PTI Inputs 

