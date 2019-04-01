Youngest Contestant Fights For Employment In Kokrajhar

Twenty-six-year old Biraj Deka, a post graduate in English literature is in a different zone these days. Deka is all set to take on some of the political heavyweights in Assam’s Kokrajhar constituency.

Deka appears to be one of the youngest candidates in the fray for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

“I don’t think age is a factor. For me, it’s the issues. I have been working for the issues of the people for quite some time. And this is just one of those. In politics, age doesn’t matter at all,” Deka, a candidate of CPI-M, told Outlook during a break from his hectic campaign schedule.

He will compete against the sitting MP Naba Sarania (Independent), Bodoland People’s Front candidate Pramila Rani Brahma, Congress’s candidate Sabda Rabha and United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Urkhao Gwra Brahma who has been supported by All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), People’s Joint Action Committee for Bodoland Movement (PJACBM) and National Democratic Front of Bodoland - Progressive.

Kokrajhar goes to polls on April 23.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, independent candidate Naba Sarania defeated another Independent candidate Urkhao Gwra Brahma by a massive margin of more than 3.50 votes.

Though the road doesn’t seem to be an easy one, the youngster is upbeat.

“See, unemployment has been a major worry in the entire country. I will fight for it. There are more than 60 lakh vacancies in different government departments. But the current BJP government has not done anything to fill these up. Besides, there are other issues of development in Kokrajhar. To work for the issues of the people has always motivated me. You will be glad to know that even the hard-working rural people who have very limited income have come forward to help us financially. Those things help us to continue our fight,” Deka, who is vice president of Assam unit of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), added.

He also thinks that unity in the region is a crucial issue for growth and development.

Deka also stressed that more young people should come into active politics to bring a change.