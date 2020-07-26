Worldwide Covid-19 Cases Near 16 Million With 643,000 Fatalities

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world was nearing the 16 million mark while the deaths due to the virus surpassed 643,000 on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases stood at 15,984,384 globally, while the fatalities rose to 643,384, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) showed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,176,716 and 146,420, respectively. Brazil is the second-worst hit with 2,394,513 infections and 86,449 deaths. India remains in the third position with 1,337,024 Covid-19 infections.