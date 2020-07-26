July 26, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Worldwide Covid-19 Cases Near 16 Million With 643,000 Fatalities

Worldwide Covid-19 Cases Near 16 Million With 643,000 Fatalities

The total number of cases stood at 15,984,384 globally, while the fatalities rose to 643,384, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Worldwide Covid-19 Cases Near 16 Million With 643,000 Fatalities
Workers give final touches to a 450-bed COVID-19 care centre at Burari ahead of its inauguration by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delh.
PTI Photo
Worldwide Covid-19 Cases Near 16 Million With 643,000 Fatalities
outlookindia.com
2020-07-26T09:36:06+0530

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world was nearing the 16 million mark while the deaths due to the virus surpassed 643,000 on Sunday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The total number of cases stood at 15,984,384 globally, while the fatalities rose to 643,384, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) showed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,176,716 and 146,420, respectively. Brazil is the second-worst hit with 2,394,513 infections and 86,449 deaths. India remains in the third position with 1,337,024 Covid-19 infections. 

Next Story >>

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro Says He Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos