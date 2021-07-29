July 29, 2021
World Tiger Day: Big Cats Prosper In India, World's Largest Tiger Range Country

On World Tiger Day 2021, a look at the improving tiger population in India and their current conservation status.

The tiger is burning bright in India, with more reserve areas, more forest coverage and better conservation efforts. International Tiger Day or Global Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29 to celebrate the majestic animal, which is not only the pride of the jungle but also of the nation. 

According to the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, the country has emerged as one of the biggest and safest habitats for tigers in the world.

The tiger population in the country has grown from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2019, according to the report.

On World Tiger Day, let's take a look at the improving tiger population in India and their current conservation status.

Largest tiger range country in the world

India is the largest tiger range country in the world, it has more than 70% tiger population at the global level.  A comprehensive report on all India Tiger Estimation (2018) was released on July 29, 2020, the Global Tiger Day.

The Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Record was awarded to the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India as it is the largest camera trap-based wild animal monitoring exercise in the world.

International award to Tiger Reserves

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh and Manas Tiger Reserve in Assam have been conferred with the inaugural Tx2 international award constituted by a consortium of international organizations including UNDP and WWF.

Package for voluntary village relocation enhanced

To reduce man-animal conflict and depletion of natural tiger habitats, package for village relocation from core/critical tiger habitat, on a voluntary basis, has been enhanced to Rs. 15 lakh per family from Rs. 10 lakh

Coverage under Tiger Reserve increased

A new tiger reserve “Srivilliputhur Meghamalai” has been declared in Tamil Nadu. Now the number of tiger reserves in the country has gone up to 51 and coverage to over 73,000 sq. km in comparison to the year 2014 with 47 Tiger Reserves. In-principle approvals have been granted for two more tiger reserves, MM Hills in Karnataka and Ramgarh Vishdhari in Rajasthan.

Successful Tiger Reintroduction

Tigers have been successfully re-introduced in the western part of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. Such tiger re-introduction has been done for the first time in Uttarakhand. 

