With 1.2 Lakh New Covid Cases, India Reports Lowest Daily Rise In 58 Days

Amid numerous states and Union Territories reporting a massive decline in the number of Covid-19 infections, India logged its lowest daily rise of coronavirus cases in 58 days on Friday as the country reported 1.3 lakh new infections.

India also reported 3,380 new Covid-19 fatalities during the last 24 hours.

With the latest addition, India’s Covid caseload surged to 2,86,94,879, while the death toll rose to 3,44,082, according to Union health ministry data.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases dipped to 15,55,248. According to the health ministry data, the number of active cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the fifth consecutive day

A total of 20,84,421 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of Covid-19 in the country to 36,11,74,142. The daily positivity rate further dipped to 5.78 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 12th consecutive day, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 6.89 per cent.

The active case count has reduced to 15,55,248 comprising 5.73 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.08 per cent, the data showed.

A net decline of 77,420 cases has been recorded in the virus count in a span of 24 hours.

The number of recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 23 consecutive days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,67,95,549, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore Covid-19 cases on May 4.

(With PTI inputs)

