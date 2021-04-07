April 07, 2021
Uttarakhand Forest Fire: IAF Battles Forest Blazes, 75 New Fires Reported

Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Forest fires were doused in Bariargadh and Sarkyana in Kirti Nagar range and Khirsu in Pauri district

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2021
Indian Air Force`s helicopter participated in firefighting operations to douse the fire spread at three places in Uttarakhand. According to officials, Seventy-five new forest fires were reported from across the state in which 105.85 hectares of the green cover was gutted.

Forest fires were doused in Bariargadh and Sarkyana in Kirti Nagar range and Khirsu in Pauri district on Tuesday, Chief Conservator of Forest Garhwal S K Patnaik, under whose supervision the exercise was carried out, said.

The Indian Air Force's (IAF) MI-17 helicopters moved to the Kirti Nagar forest division of Tehri district to control the fires by spraying water collected from Shri Kot dam in buckets with a capacity of 5,000 litres, officials said.

The firefighting operation lasted three-and-a-half hours, he said.

However, in the Kumaon region, IAF helicopters could not be utilised as bad weather prevented them from taking off, the officials said.

As many as 414 forest fires have been reported from Uttarakhand in April so far and 645.3 hectares of forests destroyed, they said.

Nainital, Almora, Tehri and Pauri districts are the worst hit by forest fires.

With PTI inputs

