Uttar Pradesh: Corpses Found Floating In Ganga For Second Day In A Row

Corpses of suspected Covid-19 victims were found flouting in the Ganges in Uttar Pradesh, just a day after a similar incident was reported in Bihar’s Buxar district.

Tuesday’s incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur and officials are trying to find out where did the bodies come from, NDTV reported.

Taking cognizance of the two incidents, authorities have reportedly expressed concern over the spread of not just Covid-19 but other diseases as well.

On Monday, several semi-decomposed corpses of suspected Covid-19 victims were found floating in the Ganga river in Buxar district’s Chausa block.

Local officials had said that the deceased were not natives of Bihar but rather belonged to Uttar Pradesh. As of Monday evening, authorities had recovered 15 bodies.

These incidents come amid crematoriums across the country grappling to perform the last rites of Covid-19 victims due to a massive surge in the number of infections.

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 21,331 new Covid-19 infections and 278 fatalities. With the latest addition, the state’s total caseload surged to 15,24,767 while the death toll climbed to 15,742.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine