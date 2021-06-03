June 03, 2021
Uttar Pradesh Board Cancels Class 12 Exams

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state.

03 June 2021
The state had last month cancelled class 10 UP Board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11.
The Uttar Pradesh Board has decided to cancel the class 12 examination. Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said, "Examination for the UP board class 12 has been cancelled."

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of Secondary Education department, was also present.

Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

With PTI inputs

