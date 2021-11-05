Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

US To Lift All Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated International Travellers, Including Indians

Fully vaccinated travellers will continue to show a pre-departure negative test taken within three days of travel to the US prior to boarding,

US To Lift All Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated International Travellers, Including Indians
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

US To Lift All Restrictions For Fully Vaccinated International Travellers, Including Indians
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T17:35:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 5:35 pm

From November 8, the US is officially set to lift all restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers, including from India. But, according to the official statement,  carrying proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the country will remain mandatory.

The newly issued travel guidelines included protocols around testing. To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travellers - whether US Citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the small number of accepted unvaccinated foreign nationals - will now need to test within one day of departure.

And fully vaccinated travellers will continue to be required to show a pre-departure negative test taken within three days of travel to the US prior to boarding, the statement said.

Unvaccinated minors will need to test at the same time as the adults with whom they are travelling – three days with vaccinated adults and one day with unvaccinated adults, it said.

According to the statement, passengers will need to show their vaccination status, and the airlines will need to match the name and date of birth to confirm that the passenger is the same person reflected on the proof of vaccination; determine that the record was issued by an official source (e.g., public health agency, government agency) in the country where the vaccine was given and review the essential information for determining if the passenger meets CDC's definition for fully vaccinated such as vaccine product, number of vaccine doses received, date(s) of administration, site (e.g., vaccination clinic, health care facility) of vaccination.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Airlines must deny boarding to passengers who do not meet these requirements or those who test positive for Covid-19, it said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that for purposes of travel to the United States, vaccines accepted will include FDA approved or authorised and World Health Organisation (WHO) emergency use listed (EUL) vaccines.
The American travel industry has been asking for President Biden to lift the ban. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Washington USA Travel Ban Full Vaccination COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Pandemic Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Mixed Opinions On Renaming Of Faizabad Junction To Ayodhya Cantt

Mixed Opinions On Renaming Of Faizabad Junction To Ayodhya Cantt

BJP National Executive: Will Contest All Seats In Punjab, Says State Chief Ashwani Sharma

TMC Urges Central Govt To Continue Free Ration Scheme For 6 Months

Explainer | Why AAP And BJP Are Fighting Over Chhath Puja In Delhi

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Corbett Tiger Reserve To Demolish Illegal Construction

Illegal Structures Being Demolished in Corbett Tiger Reserve

Telangana Couple Adopts Boy, Husband Lands In Jail For ‘Abduction’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from India

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

BJP National Executive Meet: Leadership Hails PM Modi, Lists Initiatives For Farmers, Sikhs

Anil Deshmukh To Remain In ED Custody; Relieved From Judicial Custody By Bombay High Court

Anil Deshmukh To Remain In ED Custody; Relieved From Judicial Custody By Bombay High Court

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Punjab Cabinet Meeting: Petrol, Diesel Prices Likely To Be Discussed

Read More from Outlook

BJP National Executive: Will Contest All Seats In Punjab, Says State Chief Ashwani Sharma

BJP National Executive: Will Contest All Seats In Punjab, Says State Chief Ashwani Sharma

Vikas Pathak / At the BJPs first national executive meet since the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said the party workers should become a bridge of faith for the common man.

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Sameer Wankhede Was Part Of Plot To 'Kidnap' Aryan Khan: Nawab Malik

Outlook Web Desk / Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a press conference levelled allegations of kidnapping on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He said that Wankhede was part of a plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of Shahrukh Khan.

T20 World Cup: NZ Tame AFG, Enter Semis Ahead Of IND

T20 World Cup: NZ Tame AFG, Enter Semis Ahead Of IND

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand will enter the T20 World Cup semifinals if they beat Afghanistan. An Afghan win will help India and bring net run rate into play.

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Punjab Slashes Prices Of Petrol By Rs.10/Litre And Diesel By Rs.5/ Litre

Harish Manav / In Punjab, petrol will now cost Rs 95 per litre and diesel Rs 83.75 per litre. A decision in this regard was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement