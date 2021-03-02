UP: Man Held For Attempt To Rape 14-Year-Old Girl

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said

The accused man dragged the 14-year-old girl and tried to rape her on Monday when she was grazing goat in a forest area, Dehat police station SHO Pradeep Kumar Yadav said.

The man has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC, said police official

The police is carrying thorough investigation and the girl has been sent for medical examination.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine