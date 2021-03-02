March 02, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  UP: Man Held For Attempt To Rape 14-Year-Old Girl

UP: Man Held For Attempt To Rape 14-Year-Old Girl

The girl was grazing goat in a forest area of Banda district when the accused tried to rape her

Outlook Web Bureau 02 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
UP: Man Held For Attempt To Rape 14-Year-Old Girl
Representational Image
UP: Man Held For Attempt To Rape 14-Year-Old Girl
outlookindia.com
2021-03-02T11:07:52+05:30

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said

The accused man dragged the 14-year-old girl and tried to rape her on Monday when she was grazing goat in a forest area, Dehat police station SHO Pradeep Kumar Yadav said.

The man has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of IPC, said police official

The police is carrying thorough investigation and the girl has been sent for medical examination.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Reports 12,286 Fresh Covid-19 Infections With 91 Fatalities

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Child Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos