On the video, the girl explained how she was eve-teased by a group of men who then beat up her brother when he objected to their conduct.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2019
Screenshot showing policeman who harassed the teen in Kanpur.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday shared a video in which a policeman was seen heckling and harassing a girl who had gone to the police station to file a complaint of eve-teasing. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, according to NDTV.

The policeman, cutting short the girl, asks why she was wearing bangles, rings and a necklace, before drawing her parents' attention to the same. "Why are you wearing these bangles? Why these rings and locket?" he asked the girl, adding, "this shows who and what you are."

He, then, asks her parents, "Don't you people look at this and what she is doing?"

Sharing the video on micro-blogging site, Priyanka wrote: "A girl who has gone to file a report of eve-teasing is being treated in this manner at a police station.

"On the one hand, crimes against women are not going down in Uttar Pradesh, on the other, protectors of law are behaving in this manner."

The first step towards ensuring justice for women involves listening to them, she added.

The video was shot by the girl's brother, and the police officer interrogating the teen was removed after the video went viral, NDTV reported.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Kanpur Uttar Pradesh
