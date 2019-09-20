﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Unknown Odour Reported From Mumbai Suburbs, Fire Engines Dispatched To Find Source

Unknown Odour Reported From Mumbai Suburbs, Fire Engines Dispatched To Find Source

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said late Thursday that the odour was reported from Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Andheri and Ghatkopar areas.

PTI 20 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Unknown Odour Reported From Mumbai Suburbs, Fire Engines Dispatched To Find Source
Mumbai City
File Photo
Unknown Odour Reported From Mumbai Suburbs, Fire Engines Dispatched To Find Source
outlookindia.com
2019-09-20T08:00:18+0530

Many residents in Mumbai's western and eastern suburbs reported an unknown odour, prompting rumours of a gas leak at the Rashtriya Chemical Fertiliser's plant in the Chembur suburb, officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said late Thursday that the odour was reported from Powai, Chembur, Mankhurd, Govandi, Chandivali, Andheri and Ghatkopar areas.

A police official said no injuries were reported.

A fire brigade spokesperson said the unknown odour was also reported from areas adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in northern suburb Borivli.

Nine fire engines were sent at various places to find out the source of leakage, the official said.

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which supplies piped gas in Mumnai, said in a statement that it had been receiving complaints of gas smell from various parts of Mumbai.

"Our emergency teams have reached the sites from where the complaints have been received. So far, we have not come across any breach in our pipeline system which could result in leakage of gas," it said.

A BMC official said, "In order to trace the origin of the reported gas leak, we deployed fire engines at Deonar, Mankhurd, Chembur, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Vile Parle, Kanivali and Dahisar areas".

"A total of 29 complaints were received by the BMC control room regarding an unknown smell, which has considerably reduced now," he said.

Four emergency vans of MGL were also mobilised, the official said.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Mumbai Nuclear Radiation/Leaks etc National
Next Story : Former Manchester United, Kerala Blasters Star Dimitar Berbatov Retires From Football; Leaves A Special Message For Liverpool
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters