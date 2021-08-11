August 11, 2021
Heroin Worth Rs 53 Crores Seized From Shampoo Bottles At Delhi Airport

According to the official statement, when the recovered substance was subjected to drug detection test, prima facie it appeared to contain heroin.

Outlook Web Desk 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:19 am
Representational Image
PTI
2021-08-11T10:19:13+05:30

Customs department at Delhi International Airport confirmed arrest of two Afghan nationals  for allegedly trying to smuggle into India heroin worth over Rs 53 crore. The substance was cleverly concealed inside shampoo and hair colour bottles, they said.

The duo was intercepted here on Sunday after their arrival from Tehran via Dubai.

"On detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers, black colour liquid in shampoo/hair colouring bottles suspected to be heroin weighing in total 7.62 kg (including the weight of the bottles) estimated to be valued at Rs 53.34 crore were recovered from the passengers," the statement said.

When the recovered substance was subjected to drug detection test, prima facie it appeared to contain heroin, it said.

"During the interrogation, the passengers accepted their guilt," the statement said, adding the heroin was seized and the accused were arrested. 

(With PTI Inputs)

