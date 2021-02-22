TRS Gives Ticket To Narasimha Rao's Daughter Surabhi Vani Devi For MLC Polls

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Monday will provide the ticket to Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao for the coming polls to the Telangana Legislative Council from the Graduates' constituency.
The 68-year old artist and educationist, Vani Devi will be filing her nomination papers on Monday for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy- Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, said sources
TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to name Vani Devi's candidature, claimed party sources
Biennial elections to the Legislative Council from two Graduates' constituencies would be held on March 14.
The TRS government has been organising year-long centenary celebrations of late Narasimha Rao, a native of Telangana, since last June.
With PTI Inputs
