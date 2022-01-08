Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases

The Calcutta High Court has directed West Bengal State Election Commission to file an affidavit on a petition seeking postponement of the elections in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases

TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases
TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases | PTI

Trending

TMC Top Brass Wants To Withhold Political, Religious Meets Following Rise In Covid Cases
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T21:26:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 9:26 pm

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced that all political programmes and religious gatherings should ideally be withheld over the next two months amid the relentless surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Diamond Harbour MP, when asked about the upcoming polls to four municipal corporations, pointed out that the matter was sub-judice, while also asserting that the West Bengal government and State Election Commission (SC) would abide by the high court order.

Banerjee, who attended a review meeting of his constituency’s officials during the day, told reporters, "As the MP of Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, I can only say what needs to be done in my constituency. Till February 28, there will be no political meeting or major religious gathering in the area. No gathering of over 100-200 people will be allowed." He also maintained that double masks will soon be made mandatory in constituency.

Related Stories

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Also, control rooms to monitor the COVID-19 cases will be set up across Diamond Harbour, Banerjee said. "I am of the view that all kinds of political activities, everything should be stopped over next two months. Nothing is more important than human life," the TMC MP stated.

Talking about the Gangasagar mela, which began on Saturday, he said attendees must follow the guidelines laid down by the high court. "I think all parties should put up a united fight against the COVID-19 menace. This isn’t the time to engage in political battles. Let us all fight the virus first," he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Reacting to Banerjee's remarks, BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said if the TMC MP has "talked about putting political activities on hold, his view is welcome".

"His party, however, had been claiming that the BJP want the polls deferred as it is scared of defeat. What exactly is the official stand of the ruling TMC?" the saffron party spokesperson wondered.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya also echoed similar sentiments."We had been seeking postponement of civic polls for quite some time. The SEC and the government did not pay any heed to us all this while," he noted.

Sujan Chakraborty, a CPI(M) central committee member, suggested that an all-party meeting should be held before a decision gets taken. "We have been seeking an all-party meet on this issue. But the dictatorial state administration and partisan SEC did not react," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Abhishek Banerjee India West Bengal Trinamool Congress (TMC) COVID 19 Third Wave COVID Restrictions National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Assam CM Hands Out Instructions For Procuring 10 Lakh MT Of Paddy

Assam CM Hands Out Instructions For Procuring 10 Lakh MT Of Paddy

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Mumbai Reports 20,318 Fresh COVID Cases

DDMA Allows Visitors At Delhi Gurdwaras On Sunday For Guru Govind Singh Birth Anniversary

Election Commission Announces Dates For State Assembly Polls, Bans Physical Rallies

Huge Difference Between Temporary Covid Centre, Cancer Institute: Thakur Hits Out At Mamata

Sands Of Time - Part 8 | Making Music In The Shadows: The Curious Case Of Kanu Roy

Tough Road Ahead For BJP In Poll-Bound States As Demands Yet To Be Met: Farmer Leaders

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from India

TMC Fears Lack Of Attention To Budget After EC Announces Schedule Of State Polls

TMC Fears Lack Of Attention To Budget After EC Announces Schedule Of State Polls

BJP Has Set Up Several Factories Of Hate, Tek Fog App One Of Them: Rahul Gandhi

BJP Has Set Up Several Factories Of Hate, Tek Fog App One Of Them: Rahul Gandhi

The Music Will Never Die: Remembering 'Uncle Neil', Founder Of Shillong Chamber Choir

The Music Will Never Die: Remembering 'Uncle Neil', Founder Of Shillong Chamber Choir

Congress Ready To Take Support Of Any Party Willing To Defeat BJP: Chidambaram

Congress Ready To Take Support Of Any Party Willing To Defeat BJP: Chidambaram

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Steve Smith Joins Bradman, Waugh, Gower In Elite Ashes List

Steve Smith Joins Bradman, Waugh, Gower In Elite Ashes List

Koushik Paul / Australia's Steve Smith became the sixth batter to cross 3000 runs in Ashes history. Greats like Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower are ahead of him.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement