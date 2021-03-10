Tirath Singh Rawat To Be New Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Tirath Singh Rawat is set to be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, the BJP announced at its party meet in the state capital today. He is likely to be sworn in around 4 pm.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the chief ministerial post on Tuesday.

Tirath Singh Rawat, 56, is a BJP MP. He was the chief of the party in Uttarakhand in 2013-15 and also an MLA from the state in the past. The name was picked over prominent candidates including Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

