Throw Me Behind Bars For Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', PM Modi Tells Mamata

A day after three people were detained by police in Ghatal Lok Sabha seat for allegedly shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy passed by, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dared her to arrest him too for the same 'offence'

Outlook Web Bureau 06 May 2019
PM Narendra Modi asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
2019-05-06T16:54:47+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrest him for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', a day after three people were taken into police custody in Ghatal Lok Sabha seat for allegedly shouting the slogan as her convoy passed by.

A video showing Banerjee fuming at some villagers for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' along a highway in West Midnapore district on Saturday afternoon has gone viral on social media.

"Didi has thrown people in jail for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. I thought of saying Jai Shri Ram here today so that she can throw me inside jail too. That way, the people of Bengal might be protected from the wrath of TMC regime," Modi said.

Addressing a rally here, the prime minister also slammed CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for his "derogatory" remarks against Ramayana and Mahabharata.

"It has become a fashion for communists to use derogatory language against Hindu religion," he said.

Yechury recently branded religious epics Ramayana and Mahabharata as specimens of Hindu violence.

The Ramayana and Mahabharata are "filled with instances of violence," the CPI(M) leader had said.

Taking a dig at Banerjee, Modi also said "Didi is banking on her "Mahamilawat gang" to become the prime minister of the country".

"Her dream of becoming the PM has already gone for a toss. Mamata won't be able to bag even 10 seats in Bengal," he added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee Jhargram West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

