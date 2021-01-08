Meet Hyderabad Professor Who Is Helping MBA Graduates To Get Jobs By Providing Free Videos

Meet Rama Krishna Yelamanchili, a professor of finance at ICFAI University in Hyderabad and he has found a way to help MBA graduates get jobs.

According to The New Indian Express, Rama has created an integrated approach for online teaching and learning to prepare management graduates for jobs.

AICTE is the Government of India offered Management programmes to 373,336 students across 3069 institutes.

Around 500,000 students study MBA at a single time all over India. However, only 50 per cent are able to get job.

Rama said, “A search in the Naukri job portal for about 10 popular management-related jobs result in more than 85,000 posts by hundreds of companies.”

“The search clearly indicates that there are thousands of job openings for skilled management graduates. What is required is students learn the job skills that companies are expecting,” he adds.

To solve the problem, Rama came up with a way to help students – He created a YouTube channel (rkvarsity) and he uploads short videos between 2 and 15 minutes in duration.

The topics covered are business management, application of concepts, and the use of software applications to solve complex calculations.

Students can watch them whenever they want from their mobiles, laptops, computers or internet-connected televisions. This prepares the students for jobs.

