January 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Meet Hyderabad Professor Who Is Helping MBA Graduates To Get Jobs By Providing Free Videos

Meet Hyderabad Professor Who Is Helping MBA Graduates To Get Jobs By Providing Free Videos

Rama has created an integrated approach for online teaching and learning to prepare management graduates for jobs.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Meet Hyderabad Professor Who Is Helping MBA Graduates To Get Jobs By Providing Free Videos
Twitter
Meet Hyderabad Professor Who Is Helping MBA Graduates To Get Jobs By Providing Free Videos
outlookindia.com
2021-01-08T10:39:28+05:30

Meet Rama Krishna Yelamanchili, a professor of finance at ICFAI University in Hyderabad and he has found a way to help MBA graduates get jobs. 

According to The New Indian Express, Rama has created an integrated approach for online teaching and learning to prepare management graduates for jobs. 

AICTE is the Government of India offered Management programmes to 373,336 students across 3069 institutes. 

Around 500,000 students study MBA at a single time all over India. However, only 50 per cent are able to get job.

Rama said, “A search in the Naukri  job portal for about 10 popular management-related jobs result in more than 85,000 posts by hundreds of companies.”

“The search clearly indicates that there are thousands of job openings for skilled management graduates. What is required is students learn the job skills that companies are expecting,” he adds. 

To solve the problem, Rama came up with a way to help students – He created a YouTube channel (rkvarsity) and he uploads short videos between 2 and 15 minutes in duration.

The topics covered are business management, application of concepts, and the use of software applications to solve complex calculations.

Students can watch them whenever they want from their mobiles, laptops, computers or internet-connected televisions. This prepares the students for jobs.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Allahabad HC Will Be Hearing PIL Challenging ‘Love Jihad’ Ordinance In UP On January 15

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Lifestyle & Trends National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos