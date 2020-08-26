August 26, 2020
Corona
'They Have Genuine Concerns': Rahul Gandhi Says Govt Must Listen To Students On NEET-JEE

The students have been demanding postponement of the NEET-JEE in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

PTI 26 August 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
2020-08-26T17:09:46+05:30

Batting for the students demanding postponment of the NEET-JEE, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the central government to listen to their grievances and find an amicable solution.

The students have been demanding postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Gandhi said the NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future due to concerns about coronavirus infection and floods in Assam and Bihar.

"NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar," he said on Twitter.

"GOI must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution," he said.

The former Congress president also dubbed the Modi government as "anti-students" and used a hashtag in this regard. 

