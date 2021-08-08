‘Terrorism’ Would Be ‘Rooted-Out’ From ‘Pious’ Kashmir: J&K LG

Condemning the killing of a cop in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said ‘terrorism’ would be ‘rooted-out’ from ‘pious’ land of Kashmir.

A policeman was killed, while two others were injured when militants fired on a police party at the Adijan crossing in the district on Saturday evening.

The slain policeman was identified as constable Nisar Ahmad Wagay

"My visit after last evening's cowardly terror attack is a clear message to the terrorists and their sympathizers that we will root out terrorism from this pious land. The government is determined to make development a mass movement," Sinha said after his visit to the slain cop’s village.

"Today visited Kulgam; Paid tributes to martyr Nisar Ahmad for his supreme sacrifice in yesterday's terror attack. The entire J&K administration stands in solidarity with the bereaved family & every possible support will be extended," the L-G said in a tweet.

Condemning the attack, Sinha said terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice.

He said the youth were the focus of the government's development agenda.

"While Govt is implementing policies that will strengthen young generation to fulfill their desire for progress, it is society's collective responsibility to identify those who mislead our youth for their own vested interests," Sinha said in another tweet.

A few days ago, Tanveer Ahmed Khan of our Niginpora Kund village of Kulgam brought glory to the entire J&K by securing AIR-2 in the IES exam. I have always believed that our youths are inherently capable & his success will inspire our youth to build a better future. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 8, 2021

"A few days ago, Tanveer Ahmed Khan of our Niginpora Kund village of Kulgam brought glory to the entire J&K by securing AIR-2 in the IES exam. I have always believed that our youths are inherently capable & his success will inspire our youth to build a better future," he added. (With PTI inputs)

