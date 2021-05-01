Supply 490 Metric Tonnes Of Oxygen To Delhi Or Face Contempt Charges: Delhi HC To Centre

Also read Doctor Among Eight Dead After Delhi's Batra Hospital Runs Out Of Oxygen

The Delhi High Court on Saturday came down heavily on the central government over the inadequate supply of oxygen and directed the Centre to to supply 490 metric tonne of allocated oxygen to Delhi today itself.

The high court said if the centre fails to supply the stated quantity of oxygen then it will face contempt charges.

The direction from the high court came after it took note of eight deaths in Batra Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply and told the government 'enough is enough'.

"Do you mean we will shut our eyes to the people dying in Delhi," it asked the Centre.

"We mean business. Water has gone above the head," the court said and declined to defer its order.

The court said the government had made an allocation of oxygen to Delhi and should fulfill it.

Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

The Delhi government has maintained that the city is not getting its allocated quantity of life-saving gas.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the oxygen crisis still persists in the national capital and they grapple with an SOS situation every day.

Hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs have been grappling with oxygen shortage. Last week, several hospitals had sent out SOS messages about depleting oxygen supplies at their medical facilities and some hospitals had even lost patients due to the crisis situation.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi's allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine