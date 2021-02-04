February 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Soldier Killed In Pakistani Firing Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri

Soldier Killed In Pakistani Firing Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri

He was a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan and was the fourth soldier killed this year in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Soldier Killed In Pakistani Firing Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri
Representational Image
Soldier Killed In Pakistani Firing Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri
outlookindia.com
2021-02-04T08:11:35+05:30

An Army soldier, identified as Sepoy Laxman was killed in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

He was a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan and was the fourth soldier killed this year in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC.

"The Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri. Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire," the spokesperson said.

He said Laxman was critically injured in the firing and later succumbed to his injuries.

"Sepoy Laxman was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," he said.

 Earlier, three Army personnel were killed in Pakistani firing along the LoC in January this year.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre Claims 162 Doctors Died Of Covid, IMA Puts Number At 734

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Indian Army National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos