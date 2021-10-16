Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed’.

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed
Amit Malviya national head of BJP's IT cell.(File photo)

Trending

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T15:07:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 3:07 pm

Following the lynching of a man at a farmers protest site near Delhi-Haryana border, BJP on Saturday said the “anarchists” in the name of farmers behind the protests need to be exposed.

Reacting to the incident, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said: "had Rakesh Tikait not justified lynching in Lakhimpur Kheri, with Yogendra Yadav sitting next to him maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a man at Kundli border would not have happened".

"Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed," he said.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy demanded that the incident be probed by the government and a report be made public in a week.

"The Singhu border horrible decapitation and hanging of Lakhveer needs to be probed by the government and a report made public in a week," he said.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

A man was lynched, his hand chopped off and the body bearing over 10 wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons tied to a barricade at a farmers' protest site at Kundli, a gruesome incident being blamed on a group of Nihangs.

 While, the Congress said it was the government's responsibility to investigate the lynching of a man.

Hours after the macabre crime, a man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs' Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had "punished" the victim for "desecrating" a Sikh holy book.

Asserting that there is no place for violence anywhere, the Congress said it is the government's responsibility to investigate the incident and that the law should take its course.

Asked about the incident, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "We saw it on social media, don't know the details yet. There is no place at all whatsoever for violence anywhere in the country."

"This country is and must be governed by the rule of law. It is the government's responsibility to get deep into this, investigate and let the law take its course," he said in response to a question at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

Another Congress leader Salman Anees Soz said the "gruesome murder" at the Singhu border, between Delhi-Haryana, is shocking and condemnable.

"Hope the perpetrators are quickly brought to justice. But there will now be an attempt to paint all protesters as killers. Just watch how low government supporters will go," he said in a tweet.

Congress spokesperson and senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that he was expecting BJP leadership and IT Cell to question the opposition about how all's not well at the Singhu border and then "go back to promoting the party and photoshopping images".

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the "horrifying murder and hanging of the body at Singhu border is shameful, gruesome and a spine chilling act".

"The matter should be thoroughly investigated, individual(s) responsible should be identified and be awarded strictest punishment," he said.

In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said it wanted to make it clear that "both the parties to the incident", the Nihang group and the victim, have no relation with the Morcha.

The peaceful and democratic movement of the farmers is opposed to violence in any form, it added.

The SKM said it is against the desecration of any religious text or symbol but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands.

Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said those who believe in humanity can never justify what happened at the Singhu border.

"Violence is condemnable and appalling. I am personally very pained by it," he tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeted on the incident, saying, "What a sad and condemnable turn of events, fight for justice cannot become means to violence and deaths. This is shameful and the guilty need to be punished. Shameful."

Former diplomat K C Singh also condemned the "gruesome murder" at Singhu and asserted that no crime justifies acts one associates with ISIS/Al Qaeda or vigilantism in Pakistan.

The deceased, Lakhbir Singh, was stated to be a labourer from Punjab's Tarn Taran and was aged around 35 years, police said, adding that the body was found tied to a metal barricade near a stage put up by the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre at the site for over 10 months. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amit Malviya Subramanian Swamy Pawan Khera Priyanka Chaturvedi Abhishek Manu Singhvi Jaiveer Shergill New Delhi Farmers protest Singhu Border Lynching BJP Congress Violence Nihangs Lakhimpur Kheri Shiv Sena Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Agri Laws Centre Pakistan ISIS Al Qaeda Vigilant Crime National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Rohtang Tunnel Key To Boosting Polling Percentage in Lahaul-Spiti

Rohtang Tunnel Key To Boosting Polling Percentage in Lahaul-Spiti

The Five-Pointed White Star Of Dravid

PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath Again On Nov 5

King Jaichand Was A Brave Ruler, Not A Traitor: Rajput Community Leaders

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Video Shows MP Pragya Thakur, Out On Bail On Medical Grounds, Playing Kabaddi

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

India Registers 15.981 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Dip Further

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from India

India’s Recent Economic Reforms Hailed In US: Nirmala Sitharaman

India’s Recent Economic Reforms Hailed In US: Nirmala Sitharaman

Top Militant Commander On Security Forces Hit List Trapped In J&K’s Pampore Encounter

Top Militant Commander On Security Forces Hit List Trapped In J&K’s Pampore Encounter

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

EC Turns Down Complaint Against Kargil Veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, BJP Candidate In Mandi

EC Turns Down Complaint Against Kargil Veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, BJP Candidate In Mandi

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

CSK's IPL 2021 Title Win Shows 'Experience Is Important': Fleming

CSK's IPL 2021 Title Win Shows 'Experience Is Important': Fleming

Outlook Web Bureau / CSK captain Dhoni is 40. And his team heavily relies on veterans like Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina.

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Singhu Border Lynching: BJP Says ‘Anarchists’ Behind Farmer Protests Need To Be Exposed

Outlook Web Desk / BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said ‘anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed’.

Advertisement