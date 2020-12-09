Sharad Pawar’s Birthday Gift: Maharashtra Govt Names Development Scheme After Him

December 09, 2020
The 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme', will focus on doubling farmers’ income in the state, officials said.

PTI 09 December 2020
A new rural development scheme in Maharashtra has been named after NCP president Sharad Pawar, who will turn 80 on December 12.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which the NCP is a key constituent, on Wednesday issued the green signal to a proposal to launch the scheme and name it after the former Union agriculture minister. The state cabinet, at its meeting on Wednesday, cleared the proposal, an official release said.

The 'Sharad Pawar Rural Prosperity Scheme' was announced a week after the MVA government completed one year in office and three days ahead of the veteran politician's birthday.

A statement from the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said the new scheme’s target is to double farmers’ income and ensure prosperity in gram panchayats and villages coming under its jurisdiction by 2022 by creating adequate infrastructure facilities.

Pawar played a key role in formation of the MVA government last year by bringing together the Shiv Sena and its political, ideological rivals Congress and the NCP.

Under the scheme, construction of roads to connect farms and improvement of access to agriculture fields will be undertaken, the statement said. Construction of farm ponds and shelters for cattle and poultry will be carried out under the programme, it added. Providing jobs to rural residents is another key feature of the scheme.

