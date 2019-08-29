﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  SC Order On Chidambaram’s Plea In INX Media Case On Sep 5, No Arrest By ED Till Then

SC Order On Chidambaram’s Plea In INX Media Case On Sep 5, No Arrest By ED Till Then

Chidambaram's plea in the apex court has challenged the August 20 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

PTI 29 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
SC Order On Chidambaram’s Plea In INX Media Case On Sep 5, No Arrest By ED Till Then
File photo of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram
SC Order On Chidambaram’s Plea In INX Media Case On Sep 5, No Arrest By ED Till Then
outlookindia.com
2019-08-29T17:06:00+0530

The Supreme Court Thursday said it will pronounce on September 5 the order on the plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna also extended interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram till next Thursday.

The former Union minister offered before the bench to remain in the custody of CBI till Monday. The court refused to comment on it after solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that extension of remand can only be done before the CBI court.

The bench also directed the ED to place before it in a sealed cover the material which the probe agency wanted to produce for the court's perusal.

The top court said it will decide on the question whether it should look into the documents placed before it by the ED in a sealed cover.

Chidambaram's plea in the apex court has challenged the August 20 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED. 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI P. Chidambaram Karti P. Chidambaram New Delhi INX Media case National
Next Story : UEFA Champions League Group Stage Pots Confirmed
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters