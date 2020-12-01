December 01, 2020
Corona
SC Rejects Chanda Kochhar’s Appeal Against HC Order Dismissing Her Plea Regarding Termination

The high court had accepted the bank's contention that Kochhar's plea was not maintainable as the dispute was contractual and concerns a private body.

PTI 01 December 2020
PTI
The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected the appeal filed by Chanda Kochhar against the Bombay High Court order which had dismissed her plea against being removed as the managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank.

"Sorry, we are not inclined to interfere with the High Court order," a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said.

"This falls within the realm of private bank and employee," the apex court said.

The bench was hearing Kochhar's appeal against the March 5 order of the high court which had dismissed the plea against termination of her services as managing director and CEO of ICICI Bank while noting that the dispute arises from a contract of personal service. 

