Sajad Lone's Party People's Conference Quits Gupkar Alliance In J&K

Sajad Lone of the People’s Conference on Tuesday parted ways with the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, an alliance of mainstream regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir, opposed to the Centre’s August 2019 changes in the region. Lone was the official spokesperson of the Gupkar Alliance.

Lone announced the decision in a letter to PAGD head and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

"On the face of it, PAGD won these elections unambiguously having won the maximum number of seats. We can't hide statistics and apart from the number of seats that PAGD won, other important statistical variable in the context of August 5 (Abrogation of Article 370) is the number of votes polled against the PAGD,” Lone said in the letter released to the media.

He said he believes the votes polled against the PAGD are mostly those cast by proxies of PAGD constituent parties against official PAGD candidates.

“And the net outcome of selectively voting for and against PAGD is a very poor vote share. This is certainly not the vote share that people of J and K deserved post-August 5," Lone said in the letter.

With PTI inputs

