Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called the recent killings of Hindus in Jammu & Kashmir a shattering blow to the promises of peace and development post abrogation of Article 370.

Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
J&K National Conference President Farooq Abdullah | PTI

Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
2021-10-21T10:02:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:02 am

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the targeted killings in Kashmir and said it should give an answer to the people over the claims of restoration of peace in the valley.

He also said that the National Conference always worked for the betterment of all, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion and was never a pro-Pakistan party/

"They (BJP) used to say after the abrogation of Article 370 (in August 2019) that they had restored peace in J&K… Where is the promised peace and development? Answer the people?" Abdullah said addressing party workers in Ramban district.

Eleven civilians, including two teachers, a pharmacy owner and five non-local labourers, were killed in a series of targeted attacks by terrorists in different parts of the Kashmir valley this month.

Without naming the BJP or the central government, the former chief minister said the recent killings have shattered all the claims made as promises of new Kashmir in the aftermath of the August 5, 2019 development.

"They are talking about 'Ram Rajya' but the fact is that they do not know anything about it. In 'Ram Rajya', there is no discrimination and all the people whether Muslims, Hindus, Sikh or Christians are treated equally," he said.

Referring to the statement of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee "you can change friends but not your neighbours",  Abdullah said that the friendship between India and Pakistan holds the key to peace in the region.

However, he added, the National Conference has never been a pro-Pakistan party.

"The aim of National Conference is to serve the people of all faiths without any discrimination, provide better living to them, ensure they educate their children and bring laurels to J&K and the country," he said.

"Our enemies have always conspired against us but they never succeeded in the past nor will they succeed in future. We will live and die here," the NC president said.

He also slammed the central government for the price hike of essential commodities and said the rates of petrol and diesel are touching the sky, making the lives of the commoners miserable.

The National Conference tweeted about the event where he was addressing the Workers convention in Ramban,

 

(With PTI Inputs)

