After Punjab, Rajasthan Govt To Introduce A Bill Against Centre's Farm Laws

The Rajasthan government will introduce a bill against the Centre's farm laws in the state assembly on October 31, a senior Congress leader said on Sunday.

“After Punjab, Rajasthan Govt will pass a bill to negate the anti-farmers' provisions in the three agricultural bills passed by the Central Govt, on October 31st. @INCIndia is committed to protect our farmers & their rights. Congratulations to @ashokgehlot51 led Govt,” Congress national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal tweeted on Sunday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier said that his government will bring a bill against the Centre's farm laws on the lines of Punjab. The Punjab assembly recently unanimously passed four bills and adopted a resolution against the farm laws.

The state assembly, which was adjourned on August 24, will resume its business on October 31, according to a notification issued by the Rajasthan Legislative Secretariat on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the BJP said farmers are bearing losses as the Congress government in the state is not implementing the laws enacted by the Centre. State BJP chief spokesman Ramlal Sharma said his party will oppose the government in the assembly.

