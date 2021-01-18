Quick-Thinking CISF Jawan Saves Life Of Passenger Who Fell Unconscious At Metro Station

A quick thinking CISF jawan saved the life of a 45-year-old man who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station by administering him the CPR medical procedure.

The man fainted just before the security check area at the Dabri Mor station around 9 am. Constable Vikas present on duty immediately administered the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure on the passenger, following which he came back to his senses, officials said.

The man, a local resident, later proceeded on his journey and said he does not want to go to a hospital, the official said.

The CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the Delhi Metro network.

With PTI inputs

