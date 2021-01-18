January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Quick-Thinking CISF Jawan Saves Life Of Passenger Who Fell Unconscious At Metro Station

Quick-Thinking CISF Jawan Saves Life Of Passenger Who Fell Unconscious At Metro Station

The man, a local resident, later proceeded on his journey and said he does not want to go to a hospital

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Quick-Thinking CISF Jawan Saves Life Of Passenger Who Fell Unconscious At Metro Station
Representational Image
Quick-Thinking CISF Jawan Saves Life Of Passenger Who Fell Unconscious At Metro Station
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T21:34:05+05:30

A quick thinking CISF jawan saved the life of a 45-year-old man who fell unconscious at a Delhi Metro station by administering him the CPR medical procedure.

The man fainted just before the security check area at the Dabri Mor station around 9 am. Constable Vikas present on duty immediately administered the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) medical procedure on the passenger, following which he came back to his senses, officials said.

The man, a local resident, later proceeded on his journey and said he does not want to go to a hospital, the official said.

The CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards the Delhi Metro network.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Keeping Constant Watch: India On Reports Of China Building Village In Arunachal Pradesh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Delhi Metro National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos