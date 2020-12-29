Punjab: Farmers Continue To Vandalise Telecom Towers, Govt Launches Crackdown

Protesting farmers continued to vandalise scores of telecom towers in Punjab, ignoring the state government’s announcement that it will launch a crackdown against those indulging in such acts of violence.

Power supply to towers belonging to Reliance Jio was snapped and cables cut in many parts of the state.

Many sections of the protesting farmers believe that billionaire Mukesh Ambani and telecom tycoon Gautam Adani are the major beneficiaries of the three new farm laws.

Interestingly, neither Ambani's Reliance group nor Adani's companies are in the business of procuring food grains from farmers.

Sources with knowledge of the matter said as many as 63 towers were damaged on Tuesday.

Jio repaired some of the towers that were damaged over the past few days, they said, adding 826 sites were down as of Tuesday afternoon.

The incidents occurred in Amritsar, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Firozpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Pathankot, Patiala and Sangrur, sources further said.

Jio has 9,000 plus towers in the state.

On Monday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked police to take action against all vandalisers. The "use of violence could alienate the protesters from the masses, which would be detrimental to the interests of the farming community," he had said in a statement.

Asserting that he will not let Punjab plunge into anarchy and nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands, the chief minister had said he has been forced to toughen his stance as his repeated appeals to perpetrators of such acts has fallen on deaf ears.

Industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) "strongly condemned" the sabotaging of the telecom network infrastructure and disruption of services as a form of protest.

Terming telecom services as a "lifeline" for lakhs of customers, COAI's Director-General SP Kochhar said disruption of telecom services is causing immense inconvenience to the common man, for whom mobile services are "essential".

"While we respect people's right to protest on any issue, sabotaging the telecom network infrastructure and disrupting telecom services as a form of protest by anyone is strongly condemned," COAI said in a statement.

Apex industry body Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders for over a month now against the three farm laws, which they believe would end the minimum support price (MSP) based procurement of farm produce like wheat and paddy.

The government has denied the apprehensions, saying MSP will continue and the new laws only provide farmers an alternative market to sell their produce.

Talks to break the deadlock are scheduled for Wednesday.

