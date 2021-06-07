Centre To Provide Free Covid Vaccines To States For all Adults From June 21: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday amid a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases across India.

“During the second wave in April-May, the demand for medical oxygen skyrocketed. To address this issue, all government departments came together and in very short time we increased oxygen production by 10 times,” Modi said in his address.

While noting that the demand for Covid vaccines is huge and pharma companies are producing very few doses, Modi said, India left no stone unturned to procure vaccines and essential medicines.

“Vaccination is the only shield against Covid-19,” the prime minister further said adding that India has worked on mission mode to tackle the virus.

Within one year, India launched two made-in-India vaccines and we have proved that we are no less than the rest of the world, Modi said.

Covid-19 vaccination supply will increase in India and we will get jabs from more countries, the PM said adding that research is underway in the country for a nasal spray Covid vaccine. Modi also said that health officials in India are trying to conduct Covid vaccine trials for children.

Centre took into account suggestions of all CMs, leaders of various political parties to decide India's Covid-19 vaccination drive, he added.

The prime minister also slammed politics over vaccination drive and said as per demand by many state governments, they were allowed to partially manage vaccination drive.

The Centre will provide vaccines free of cost to all states from June 21, Modi announced.

Modi further said that 75 per cent of the Covid vaccination drive will be undertaken by the Centre and free of cost while 25 per cent of will be undertaken by private hospitals and it will be paid.

He also announced free ration for 80 crore eligible beneficiaries till Diwali.

The prime minister also urged everyone to not lower their guard and continue to follow Covid-19 protocols.

Modi’s address comes in the backdrop of many states and Union Territories lifting Covid-induced restrictions that were imposed to tackle the second wave of the virus.

Modi has addressed the nation many times since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, offering suggestions to people and outlining measures his government has been taking to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, with a steady decline in the number of daily infections, India on Sunday logged 1.06 lakh new coronavirus infections and 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest daily rise in two months.

According to the Union health ministry, the weekly Covid positivity rate declined to 6.21 per cent. The number of active cases has reduced to 14,01,609, comprising 4.85 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.94 per cent.

