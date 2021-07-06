Pending JEE-Main Exams To Be Held From July 20 To August 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Also read May Session Of JEE Main Exam 2021 Postponed Amid Covid Surge

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday announced that the two pending editions of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Mains will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2.

While the first and second editions of the exam were held in February and March, respectively, the third and fourth editions, which were scheduled to take place in April and May were postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

"The third edition of JEE-Mains will be conducted from July 20-25 while the fourth edition will be held from July 27 to August 2. The exams will be conducted while following all Covid protocols keeping the safety of candidates in mind," Nishank said, earlier today.

According to the education ministry, the results of the third and fourth editions of the exam will most likely be announced in August.

JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores amidst the second wave of the pandemic in India.

The JEE-Advanced exam, which is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), was also postponed. The exam was scheduled on July 3.

(With PTI inputs)

