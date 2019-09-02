Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation To Honour PM Modi For Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his flagship cleanliness campaign-Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan-during his visit to the United States later this month.

Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said on Monday in a tweet announced that the Prime Minister will receive international recognition for his "diligent and innovative" initiatives which will bring "laurels" for the country.

Sh @narendramodi to receive award from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/QlsxOWS6jT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 2, 2019

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the Modi government in 2014 and its components include the construction of household toilets, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

(Inputs from ANI)