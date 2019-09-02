﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation To Honour PM Modi For Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation To Honour PM Modi For Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched in 2014 and its components include the construction of household toilets, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation To Honour PM Modi For Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan
PM Narendra Modi leading the Cleanliness Drive
AFP-File Photo
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation To Honour PM Modi For Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan
outlookindia.com
2019-09-02T15:53:36+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his flagship cleanliness campaign-Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan-during his visit to the United States later this month.

Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh said on Monday in a tweet announced that the Prime Minister will receive international recognition for his "diligent and innovative" initiatives which will bring "laurels" for the country.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the Modi government in 2014 and its components include the construction of household toilets, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

(Inputs from ANI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Jitendra Singh Bill Gates Swachh Bharat Swachhata Hi Seva National
Next Story : Airtel-Maxis Case: Karti, P. Chidambaram Need to Be Dealt With 'Iron Hand', CBI Tells Delhi Court
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters