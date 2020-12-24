Tagore's Vision Essence Of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' Initiative: PM

Prime Ninister Narendra Modi on Thursday extolled the pivotal role played by Visva-Bharati in India's freedom movement and furthering the cause of universal brotherhood.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the university founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, Modi said the literary legend's vision was also the essence of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative launched by his government for the making of a self-reliant India.

"Visva-Bharati is a venerable source of constant energy to the country," he said.

He said Tagore and the institution he founded not only strengthened the spirit of nationalism but also promoted inclusiveness that strengthened "vishva bandhutva" (universital brotherhood).

Praising the institution for its remarkable achievements in varied fields like art and literature, and science and innovation, the prime minister urged its students to reach out to the artisans in the region to explore ways to find national and international markets for their produce.

"That will make them self-reliant. Atmanirbhar Bharat is the initiative for India's prosperity which will aid in global prosperity," he said.

Recalling India's freedom struggle, Modi said," Bhakti Movement united us, the Movement for Learning gave us intellectual strength and the Movement of Karma exemplified by the likes of Shivaji, Maharana Pratap and Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi gave us the courage to fight for our rights."

Visva-Bharati, he said, is the embodiment of philosophy, vision and hard work of Guru Rabindranath Tagore.

