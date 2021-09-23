Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Washington

Groups of Indian Americans met PM Modi at the airport soon after his plane landed in the US capital on Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Washington
PM Modi greets Indian diaspore in Washington upon arriving in US | Twitter

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora In Washington
2021-09-23T08:39:43+05:30
Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 8:39 am

Receiving a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in US upon his arrival on Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the community for distinguishing itself across the world.

Groups of Indian Americans met the PM at the airport soon after his plane landed in the US capital on Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength,” Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs.

“It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Modi said.

One of the signature events of the Prime Minister's overseas visit has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings.

However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the prime minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

Modi has been popular among Indian Americans, who constitute more than 1.2 percent of the country’s population. 

