PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes To Rajiv Gandhi On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary.

“On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,” PM Modi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to his father at his memorial, Veer Bhumi, and spent some time there.

Senior party leaders Pawan Kumar Bansal, K C Venugopal and Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, among other leaders, were present on the occasion.

"A secular India alone is an India that can survive," Rahul Gandhi posted his father's quote on Facebook.

"Remembering Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," he said in the post.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress observes the day as ‘Sadbhavna Divas’.

With PTI inputs

