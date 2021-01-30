Martyrs’ Day: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

PM Modi said M.K Gandhi's ideals continue to motivate millions of people across the globe.

"Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs' Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India's freedom and the well-being of every Indian," Modi said in a tweet.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind said people should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means, and humility.

Kovind paid humble tributes to the Father of the Nation who was shot dead on this day in 1948. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love,” Kovind tweeted.

