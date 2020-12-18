December 18, 2020
Corona
Opposition Doesn't Have A Problem With Agri Reforms But With Modi, Says PM

'People should seek replies from political parties who talked about agricultural reforms in their manifestos,' said PM Modi.

PTI 18 December 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T14:59:31+05:30

While addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi said, "New agri laws haven't come overnight; parties, experts, progressive farmers for long demanded reforms."

They don't have problem with Agri reforms but with Modi, says PM, targeting opposition parties in the virtual address to MP farmers.

"People should seek replies from political parties who talked about agricultural reforms in their manifestos," said PM Modi.

Take credit for these Agri reforms if you want, but don't mislead farmers, PM Modi tells opposition parties.

The Prime Minister said that Opposition parties sat over the Swaminathan committee report for years; we have implemented it in the interest of farmers.

