July 19, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Pegasus Spying: Shiv Sena Demands Clarification From PM Modi, Amit Shah

Pegasus Spying: Shiv Sena Demands Clarification From PM Modi, Amit Shah

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said Pegasus spying issue shows the country's 'government and administration is weak.'

Outlook Web Bureau 19 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:09 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pegasus Spying: Shiv Sena Demands Clarification From PM Modi, Amit Shah
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
File Photo
Pegasus Spying: Shiv Sena Demands Clarification From PM Modi, Amit Shah
outlookindia.com
2021-07-19T15:09:00+05:30

Shiv Sena MP on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should clarify on the issue of alleged snooping of several people, including journalists, through the Israeli spyware Pegasus.

"There is an atmosphere of fear among people. The PM and Home Minister should address the issue and clarify," Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut told reporters in New Delhi.

Raut said that this shows the country's "government and administration is weak."

An international media consortium on Sunday reported that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge besides scores of business persons and activists in India could have been targeted for hacking through the Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies.

The government, however, dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying it "has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever".

Raut said he had spoken to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and the issue will figure in the House, among other issues, during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

"There was a phone tapping issue in Maharashtra which was raised by state Congress chief Nana Patole. Senior police officials were involved and a probe into it is underway. But in this case, a foreign company is listening to phone calls of our people, especially journalists. This is a serious matter," the Sena's chief spokesperson said.

"I will not be surprised if Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's phone is also being tapped," he said.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra: Heavy Rains Cause Landslide In Raigad District, Traffic Affected

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sanjay Raut Narendra Modi Amit Shah New Delhi India Maharashtra Shiv Sena Israeli Spyware Spies / Spy Home Ministry PMO - Prime Minister's Office Parliament Rajya Sabha National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos