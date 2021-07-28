Rahul Gandhi Heads Opposition Meeting Of 14 Parties On Pegasus Strategy

Amid furore regarding the Pegasus snooping list and the possible involvement of the government of India in spying on citizens using the Israeli spyware, Opposition parties met on Wednesday to discuss ways to use the issue to corner the Narendra Modi-led government.

As per reports, the meeting which saw 14 Opposition parties come together, was led by Congress. The purpose of the meeting was to develop a strategy to attack the Centre regarding the Pegasus snooping list database which included the phone numbers of nearly 300 Indians.

The meeting was chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge and was attended by opposition leaders from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including Congress' Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi had attended a similar meeting of Opposition leaders of Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening.

"Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders will submit similar adjournment motions on the Pegasus issue in the Lok Sabha," a senior leader said after the meeting.

Gandhi later told reporters that they will continue to raise issues of public interest and will not compromise on the issues of Pegasus, price rise and farmers.

Earlier during the meeting with like-minded parties, Gandhi said the government was trying to defame the opposition by accusing them of not allowing Parliament to run, sources said.

Gandhi said the opposition was only raising issues concerning the people, farmers and security and will continue to do so, they said.

Leaders of the Congress, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPIM, CPI, NC, AAP, IUML, RSP, KCM and VCK attended the meeting.

Opposition unity and better coordination and synergy among opposition parties was stressed at the meeting, the sources said.

Among the leaders who attended the meeting included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, DMK's TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, NCP's Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, National Conference leader Hasnain Masoodi, CPI-M's Elamaran Karim, CPI's Binoy Viswam, AAP's Bhagwant Mann and RJD's Manoj Jha

Revealed by a consortium of media houses worldwide a day before the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Pegasus issue has caused widespread outrage with the Opposition using it as an issue to corner the government in both the houses. Repeated disruptions by the Opposition have marked the Parliament sessions with several parties seeking a court-monitored judicial probe into the matter.

The parties are expected to give a joint Opposition press conference regarding the matter at 12.30 pm on Wednesday.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine